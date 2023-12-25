Wyoming police investigating swatting incident

WYOMING, Minn. — Authorities are investigating a fraudulent 911 call that occurred Monday morning in Chisago County.

The Wyoming Police Department says a man called 911 to report that he was going to harm his mother and the county emergency communications center heard what sounded like gunshots in the background of the call.

The caller provided an address on the 7700 block of Pioneer Road.

Officers contacted the homeowners and determined no one from the home had called and no one had been harmed, according to WPD.

Police say further investigation confirmed that the call was a swatting call. Swatting is an attempt to bring a large number of armed police officers to a particular address and is considered a form of harrassment.

An additional investigation will be conducted to determine if charges will be filed for placing the call.