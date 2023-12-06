Threats against schools, Jewish facilities in Minnesota part of swatting attempt, BCA says

MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities in Minnesota say they are investigating dozens of threats against schools and "Jewish facilities" on Wednesday, though none of the threats have been credible.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said at least 25 schools and nine Jewish facilities have received shooting or bombing threats. The threats are part of a swatting attempt, the BCA said.

"Local law enforcement are responding. No incidents have turned out to be real," the bureau said. "The language in each threat is almost identical. Investigators have determined that an individual and address identified in the threats have no known involvement in these swatting incidents."

A BCA spokesperson said threats were reported in the following areas: Aitkin, Anoka, Bemidji, Brainerd, Champlin, Circle Pines, Columbia Heights, Crosby, Detroit Lakes, Duluth, Frazee-Vergas, Fridley, Mendota Heights, Minneapolis, Minnetonka, Rochester, Spring Lake Park, St. Francis and Anoka County.

Wednesday morning, authorities arrested a boy after he allegedly threatened Bemidji Area Schools, prompting the district to switch to e-learning. The BCA said this incident was unrelated to the other threats.

The BCA said it is not aware of swatting attempts in other states.

Authorities encouraged anyone aware of such a threat to report it to local law enforcement and contact the BCA through its tip app.