Minnesota WWII veteran David Jergenson, 105, proudly represents "The Greatest Generation"

MORRIS, Minn. — Veterans Day is on Saturday, and it's a chance to reflect on what men and women in the armed forces have done for our country.

Sadly, we are losing more and more World War II veterans each year. But a 105-year-old Morris man still proudly represents "The Greatest Generation."

"Pretty good life, I would say," said David Jergenson. "We're mostly fishermen."

On New Year's Day, David will turn 106. His home now is an assisted living facility in Morris. But 80 years ago, he was an American soldier, sleeping on the ground in Europe.

"He also made a comment, the most lonely Christmas [was] when he was in Italy, in the mud, and he heard church bells in the distance," said Duane Jergenson, David's son.

Jergenson spent time in North Africa and Italy during World War II, where his unit removed disabled tanks and searched for hidden landmines.

"It was different compared to Africa," David said.

He also witnessed the dark side of history. As David's unit passed through an Italian city, they came across the body of dictator Benito Mussolini, who had been executed by citizens.

David Jergenson WCCO

"Somebody said 'look over here,' and Mussolini was upside down," David said.

"Dad at one point wrote home and told Mom, 'Don't wait for me because I don't know when this thing is gonna be over,'" Duane said.

Along with the war stories came a love story. Duane says his parents kept in touch through letters. And when David got home from the war, he married Julette Gilbertson and started a family.

"She was ready for me [laughs]!" David said.

"It's a story that still touches my heart to this day," Duane said.

For Duane, it's a reminder of the sacrifices his dad and other veterans have made throughout history. And he hopes they know they're appreciated.

"I try to go out of my way to thank anybody in uniform in public. And every time they appreciate it, so I would say people, do that," Duane said.

Longevity runs in the Jergenson family. David's mother lived to be 103, and his sisters passed away when they were 104 and 102, respectively. David's wife Julette, lived to be 97.

He himself worked on the family farm until he was 103.