1 of 2 children who fell through ice on Woodbury lake has died, officials say

WOODBURY, Minn. — One of two children who fell through the ice into a lake in Woodbury on Monday has died, according to the child's school district.

A 12-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy fell into Markgrafs Lake around 4:30 p.m., public safety officials said. On Friday, Stillwater Area Public Schools said the boy, whom the district identified as Yayhe Abdi, had died from his injuries.

"District support staff and counselors have been at school this week to support our students, and will be available as needed moving forward," the district said in a statement. "This has been a difficult week for our community and we are holding Yayhe's family and friends in our thoughts and prayers."

The Hennepin County medical examiner said Abdi's cause of death was drowning.

WCCO has reached out to the Woodbury Public Safety Deparment for more information.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Abdi's family.

Abdi was listed in critical condition after the fall, while the 12-year-old was "OK," according to officials.

Getting the children out of the water was an hourslong operation.

"These are not quick rescue incidents. We have a lot of quick equipment to pull together. We have a lot of units to bring into the scene. Getting in a cold water suit isn't even as fast as getting on firefighter bunker gear, so it takes a while for us to get that equipment together," Woodbury Fire Department Captain Michael Martin said. "Yesterday, we had to fight our way through some ice that just would not stay stable. The rescuers tried walking on the ice, and they consistently broke through it."

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said ice should be 4 inches thick to walk on, but notes that no ice 100% safe.

Martin advised people to stay off the ice until later in the winter.

Experts say if you do fall through the ice, turn horizontal and kick your legs rapidly. If you manage to get back onto the ice, crawl on all fours.

Note: The video above originally aired Dec. 3, 2024.