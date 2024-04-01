Watch CBS News
Crime

Standoff in Woodbury forces some residents to evacuate their homes

By Anthony Bettin , Pauleen Le

/ CBS Minnesota

Man barricades himself inside Woodbury home after threatening others
Man barricades himself inside Woodbury home after threatening others 02:16

WOODBURY, Minn. — Some residents of a Woodbury neighborhood have been evacuated Monday morning as an hourslong standoff continues.

Police were originally called to a disturbance on the 6100 block of Tahoe Road around midnight, according to Woodbury Public Safety. Officers were told the disturbance was resolved and left, only to return around 1:40 a.m. for another disturbance.

READ MORE: 2 officers hurt in Burnsville standoff with armed woman near Buck Hill

Police learned a man was threatening the people inside the home with a weapon, officials said. The home's occupants were able to make it out of the home, but as of 5:20 a.m., the man was still barricaded inside.

a5823bf2706d20563fa49a279801b680.jpg
WCCO

Officials said nearby townhomes were evacuated.

Washington County's SWAT team is assisting with the standoff.

Anthony Bettin
social-seofeatured-minnesota.jpg

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at WCCO. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

First published on April 1, 2024 / 5:32 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.