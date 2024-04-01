Standoff in Woodbury forces some residents to evacuate their homes

Man barricades himself inside Woodbury home after threatening others

WOODBURY, Minn. — Some residents of a Woodbury neighborhood have been evacuated Monday morning as an hourslong standoff continues.

Police were originally called to a disturbance on the 6100 block of Tahoe Road around midnight, according to Woodbury Public Safety. Officers were told the disturbance was resolved and left, only to return around 1:40 a.m. for another disturbance.

Police learned a man was threatening the people inside the home with a weapon, officials said. The home's occupants were able to make it out of the home, but as of 5:20 a.m., the man was still barricaded inside.

Officials said nearby townhomes were evacuated.

Washington County's SWAT team is assisting with the standoff.