Standoff in Woodbury forces some residents to evacuate their homes
WOODBURY, Minn. — Some residents of a Woodbury neighborhood have been evacuated Monday morning as an hourslong standoff continues.
Police were originally called to a disturbance on the 6100 block of Tahoe Road around midnight, according to Woodbury Public Safety. Officers were told the disturbance was resolved and left, only to return around 1:40 a.m. for another disturbance.
Police learned a man was threatening the people inside the home with a weapon, officials said. The home's occupants were able to make it out of the home, but as of 5:20 a.m., the man was still barricaded inside.
Officials said nearby townhomes were evacuated.
Washington County's SWAT team is assisting with the standoff.