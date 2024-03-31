2 Burnsville officers hurt in standoff with armed woman near Buck Hill

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A standoff between a woman and police overnight Sunday near Burnsville's Buck Hill left two officers hurt.

Police say officers were called to Sunny Acres Manufactured Home Community off Buck Hill Road at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of gunshots heard coming from inside a residence.

Police evacuated nearby homes and ordered residents to shelter in place before spending hours negotiating with the suspect who was barricaded inside the residence.

At about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, police arrested the suspect with the help of a K-9. She was then taken to an area hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Police say two officers were also taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

This encounter comes just six weeks after two Burnsville officers and a city firefighter were fatally shot during a standoff.