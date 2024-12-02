Woodbury man sentenced for stealing over $20,000 from EggRoll Queen food truck

MINNEAPOLIS — A 19-year-old Woodbury man will be on supervised probation for three years for stealing over $20,000 from a food truck in South St. Paul last year.

The trial of Frank Gums Jr. was scheduled to begin Monday, but court documents show he instead entered a guilty plea, and was sentenced shortly after.

Gums is sentenced to three years supervised probation for one count of theft over $5,000. Conditions of the probation include chemical dependency treatment and restitution.

He was also sentenced to 79 days in prison, but was credited for 79 days served, court documents say.

According to the criminal complaint, Mai Vang, the owner of the EggRoll Queen food truck, said Gums stole a backpack from the truck on Sept. 13. The backpack contained $20,000 to $30,000 in cash, jewelry, two electronic devices and checkbooks.

Two days later, a witness told police that Gums used her vehicle during the theft, and he showed her the stolen cash. Police found and arrested Gums at a St. Paul motel on Sept. 22.

Following the theft, Vang said her family received donations from the community, and a GoFundMe raised thousands of dollars.

Note: The above video first aired on Sept. 27, 2023