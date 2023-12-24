Watch CBS News
Woman struck, killed while walking on highway in Crow Wing County

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

GARRISON TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A driver fatally struck a woman walking on a central Minnesota highway Saturday evening, authorities said.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 49-year-old Zimmerman man was heading west on Highway 18 near County Road 10 in Crow Wing County when he hit 30-year-old Paige Dahler. She died at the scene.

It happened just after 7 p.m.

Few other details about the crash were immediately available.

First published on December 24, 2023 / 2:42 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

