Driver cooperating after hitting pedestrian in south Minneapolis, police say
MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a driver struck a pedestrian in south Minneapolis early Sunday.
The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of West 22nd Street and Lyndale Avenue South, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.
The pedestrian's injuries are potentially life-threatening and the driver is cooperating, police said.
Police did not publicly identify the driver or the pedestrian.
