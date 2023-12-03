Watch CBS News
Driver cooperating after hitting pedestrian in south Minneapolis, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a driver struck a pedestrian in south Minneapolis early Sunday.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of West 22nd Street and Lyndale Avenue South, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

The pedestrian's injuries are potentially life-threatening and the driver is cooperating, police said.

Police did not publicly identify the driver or the pedestrian.

