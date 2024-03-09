Woman stabbed after argument near Minneapolis-St. Paul border

MINNEAPOLIS — A woman is expected to survive after being stabbed near the border of Minneapolis and St. Paul Friday night, police said.

The stabbing followed an argument on the 500 block of 30th Avenue Southeast, according to the Minneapolis Police Department, which responded along with University of Minnesota police.

Responding officers found a woman in her 20s with survivable lacerations. They tended to her until paramedics arrived and took her to Hennepin Healthcare.

Police are investigating, but there have been no arrests yet.