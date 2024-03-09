Watch CBS News
Man's body found in Mississippi River in St. Paul

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A man's body was recovered from the Mississippi River in St. Paul Saturday morning, officials said. 

A 911 caller reported a body in the river on the 700 block of Butternut Avenue, near the Lilydale boat launch, around 9:45 a.m., according to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.

The county's Water Patrol Unit responded and pulled a man's body from the river. He has not been publicly identified, nor have authorities determined a cause of death.

First published on March 9, 2024 / 1:08 PM CST

