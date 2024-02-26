Police: Woman shot inside Minneapolis home not believed to be shooter's intended target

MINNEAPOLIS — Police in Minneapolis' East Phillips neighborhood say a woman was shot while inside her home Monday evening.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers with the third precinct responded to reports of a shooting at a residence on the 2500 block of Ogema Place around 7:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 67-year-old woman with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. She was transported to HCMC for treatment of her injuries.

Investigators say the gunfire came from outside the residence and that they do not believe the woman was the intended target.

No arrests have been made and MPD is investigating the incident.