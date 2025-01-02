Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman seriously wounded, man arrested in Minneapolis stabbing

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

Man, 26, stabbed woman inside Park Avenue apartment, MPD says
Man, 26, stabbed woman inside Park Avenue apartment, MPD says 00:18

MINNEAPOLIS — A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in Minneapolis overnight.

According to Minneapolis police, officers responded to the report just after 2 a.m. Thursday of a stabbing inside an apartment on the 900 block of Park Avenue. When they arrived they found a woman with "apparent life-threatening injuries," who was then taken by medics to Hennepin Healthcare.

Police say a preliminary investigation determined she was stabbed inside the apartment by someone she knew, who then fled the scene.

The suspect, who police identified as a 26-year-old man, later returned to the scene and was arrested. Police say he was treated for minor injuries at Hennepin Healthcare and later booked into Hennepin County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

Cole Premo

Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.