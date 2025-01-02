Woman seriously wounded, man arrested in Minneapolis stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS — A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in Minneapolis overnight.

According to Minneapolis police, officers responded to the report just after 2 a.m. Thursday of a stabbing inside an apartment on the 900 block of Park Avenue. When they arrived they found a woman with "apparent life-threatening injuries," who was then taken by medics to Hennepin Healthcare.

Police say a preliminary investigation determined she was stabbed inside the apartment by someone she knew, who then fled the scene.

The suspect, who police identified as a 26-year-old man, later returned to the scene and was arrested. Police say he was treated for minor injuries at Hennepin Healthcare and later booked into Hennepin County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.