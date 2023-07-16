Woman seriously injured in northeast Minneapolis apartment fire

MINNEAPOLIS -- Officials said a woman is in serious condition after being injured in a northeast Minneapolis apartment fire early Sunday morning.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews responded to an apartment building on the 1800 block of Central Avenue Northeast around 3:15 a.m.

Crews saw no signs of fire, but alarms were sounding on the 25th floor, and firefighters found the sprinkler system was activated in one apartment.

Inside the apartment, firefighters found the fire had been extinguished and a woman was lying in the hallway with burn injuries.

The fire department said she was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with severe burns to her leg.

The fire was contained to a single apartment and no one else was injured.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.