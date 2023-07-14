"It's a blessing": Families displaced after St. Paul apartment fire receive donations

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- After more than a dozen families were displaced by a fire in St. Paul last week, generous Minnesotans are coming through to help.

Fireworks sparked a fire in a St. Paul apartment complex on Saturday, leaving around 40 people without a home. A total of 16 households had to move out of a now-condemned building in the Highland Park neighborhood. Just three had renters insurance, according to management.

"You forget about the little things like q tips, toilet paper, things in the kitchen, utensils," said Francisco Arroyo.

Arroyo said he's already spent more than $1,000 this week, but he and his neighbors got a huge assist from the landlord - Mid-Continent Management - and the St. Paul Jewish Community Center. The community center collected all kids of donated goods to help families like the Arroyos get back on their feet.

Despite a vacancy rate of just 3%, Mid-Continent Management is finding new apartments for 11 households. Managers are hoping they'll invest in renters insurance.

"It's not an overwhelming cost. It's not even based on the size of the unit," said Angie French of Mid-Continent Management.

For the Arroyos, the whole experience is overwhelming.

"It's just a blessing." Arroyo said.

The landlords are still collecting donations, and in particular managers say residents need kitchen items and furniture. If you want to donate, you can drop off items at the management office at 37 East Isabel Street in St. Paul.