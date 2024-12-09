Woman sentenced to probation in crash that killed Gustavus Adolphus hockey player Jori Jones

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Minn. — A 20-year-old woman has been sentenced to one year of probation in connection with the 2023 crash that killed Gustavus Adolphus women's hockey player Jori Jones.

The woman, who was Jones' teammate, pled guilty to one count of reckless driving on Monday afternoon, and was sentenced by a Chippewa County judge shortly after, court records show.

She is facing one year of unsupervised probation, a $3,000 fine and must pay restitution.

Jones, 19, was riding home in a car, driven by the woman, from a team bonding trip in August 2023 when the woman collided with a van at a four-way intersection in Chippewa County.

The woman gave a statement to police saying she "didn't notice that it was a four-way intersection until way too late," charges say.

The driver of the van stopped at the intersection and was starting to accelerate when they were hit. According to the charges, a crash reconstruction report estimated she was speeding and failed to obey a stop sign.

Jones died at the hospital following the crash. The woman and two other teammates riding in the vehicle, along with the driver of the van suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

