Woman struck, killed by motorist while crossing intersection in Blaine

BLAINE, Minn. — A 47-year-old woman was killed while crossing an intersection north of the Twin Cities early Thursday evening.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, a woman was attempting to cross an intersection at Highway 47 and 85th Street in Blaine when a driver in a 2007 Toyota Highlander struck her. The motorist was traveling southbound on the highway.

Life-saving measures were given to the woman, but she was declared dead at the scene. The Minnesota State Patrol identified the woman as Lavonne Piipke of Blaine.

MnDOT

According to the state patrol's incident report, the SUV driver is a 31-year-old man, also from Blaine. He had a green light as he traveled into the intersection, the patrol said. He was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing. Alcohol was not involved, according to the patrol.