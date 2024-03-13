Watch CBS News
Woman killed after crashing vehicle into railroad support pillar in Moorhead, police say

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Police in Moorhead say they are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a woman Tuesday morning.

According to police, the motorist was traveling westbound on Main Avenue Southeast "on the center median when it struck the railroad support pillar." The crash was reported around 10 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the female driver dead on the scene.

There were no other vehicles or people involved in the crash.

Police say the railroad support structure remained secure and there was no damage of note after an inspection.

The victim has been taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy and the crash is under investigation.  

First published on March 13, 2024 / 8:29 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

