Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-35E in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A 32-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash Tuesday night in St. Paul.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 11:15 p.m. on northbound Interstate 35E.

WCCO

The man, who was from St. Paul, was approaching eastbound Interstate 94 when he hit the center median and crashed.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

