Woman found dead of gunshot wound in River Falls, Wis.

RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- Authorities in River Falls, Wisconsin, are investigating after a woman was found shot death early Monday.

According to the city's police department, officers responded to the 500 block of Bandle Street just after midnight on a report of an unconscious person.

Upon arrival, they found a 47-year-old woman dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said there is no threat to the public and "limited information is available to be released at this time."