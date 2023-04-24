Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman found dead of gunshot wound in River Falls, Wis.

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Woman found dead of gunshot wound in River Falls, Wis.
Woman found dead of gunshot wound in River Falls, Wis. 00:26

RIVER FALLS, Wis. --  Authorities in River Falls, Wisconsin, are investigating after a woman was found shot death early Monday.

According to the city's police department, officers responded to the 500 block of Bandle Street just after midnight on a report of an unconscious person.

READ MORE: Man dies days after being shot near downtown Minneapolis

Upon arrival, they found a 47-year-old woman dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said there is no threat to the public and "limited information is available to be released at this time."

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 24, 2023 / 11:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.