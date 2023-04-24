Woman found dead of gunshot wound in River Falls, Wis.
RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- Authorities in River Falls, Wisconsin, are investigating after a woman was found shot death early Monday.
According to the city's police department, officers responded to the 500 block of Bandle Street just after midnight on a report of an unconscious person.
Upon arrival, they found a 47-year-old woman dead of an apparent gunshot wound.
Police said there is no threat to the public and "limited information is available to be released at this time."
