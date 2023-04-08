Woman fatally shot in St. Paul's Battle Creek neighborhood; 10th homicide of the year

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Battle Creek neighborhood of St. Paul late Saturday morning.

The St. Paul Police Department says officers found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds on the 2200 block of Hillsdale Avenue shortly after 11:15 a.m.

The woman died at the scene and her death has been ruled a homicide.

Investigators say preliminary information indicates the shooting was a "domestic situation" and that children were in the home when it happened.

Police had visited the residence previously this year.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 651-266-5650.

This is the tenth homicide of the year in St. Paul and the second this week. On Thursday, a man was shot and killed at a Target parking lot.

Women's Advocates

wadvocates.org

Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project

stpaulintervention.org

Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824

Minnesota Day One

dayoneservices.org

Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United

esperanzaunited.org

Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.