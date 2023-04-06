Watch CBS News
Crime

St. Paul police investigating fatal shooting near fire station

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting near a fire station in St. Paul Thursday.

The shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Suburban Avenue. Police shared an image of a crime scene near St. Paul Fire Department Station 24.

St. Paul Police Department

Few other details about the shooting were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 11:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

