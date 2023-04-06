St. Paul police investigating fatal shooting near fire station
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting near a fire station in St. Paul Thursday.
The shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Suburban Avenue. Police shared an image of a crime scene near St. Paul Fire Department Station 24.
Few other details about the shooting were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.
