85-year-old woman drives car into Lakeville KFC

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Police say no one is injured after a woman drove her car into the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant off Interstate 35 in Lakeville Monday afternoon.

The crash, which happened shortly after noon, caused significant damage to the building and some damage to the vehicle, according to the Lakeville Police Department.

The vehicle was driven by an 85-year-old woman from Lakeville. Police say she had no signs of impairment and that the crash appeared to be a driver error.

car-crashes-into-lakeville-kfc.png
Residents of Lakeville MN via Facebook

The restaurant's dining room is closed but the drive-thru remains open, an employee told WCCO.

First published on February 5, 2024 / 3:13 PM CST

