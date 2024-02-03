Minnesota AG Keith Ellison to rally with Twin Cities essential workers ahead of strike vote

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota's attorney general will stand alongside essential workers Saturday amid a vote on whether to authorize a strike over unfair labor practices.

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 26 represents about 8,000 members who they say work for "various subcontractors as commercial janitors, retail janitors, security officers and more" in the Twin Cities.

SEIU says it's fighting for a fair contract, and its bargaining unit members will take a vote Saturday afternoon at Minneapolis' Edison High School.

On hand will be Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who will speak to SEIU members ahead of the vote.

SEIU says its members, who are mostly people of color and immigrants, are fighting for better wages, retirement security and respect.

The union says it has been bargaining for months with the other side to no avail, and it has set a deadline for the first week in March to reach an agreement.

The rally will begin at 1 p.m., with the vote set for 2 p.m.

