Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Woman dies after getting hit by branch while riding ATV near Hibbing

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Oct. 8, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Oct. 8, 2023 01:35

HIBBING, Minn. — A woman died in northern Minnesota Saturday evening after hitting a branch while riding an ATV.

She was a passenger on a side-by-side ATV on a trail south of Hibbing when the branch struck her around 7:45 p.m., according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

READ MORE: 1 dead in Becker County ATV crash

The 38-year-old woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

The sheriff's office said there was no indication alcohol or speed played a role in the crash. It is being investigated.

First published on October 8, 2023 / 9:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.