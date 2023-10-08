Woman dies after getting hit by branch while riding ATV near Hibbing

HIBBING, Minn. — A woman died in northern Minnesota Saturday evening after hitting a branch while riding an ATV.

She was a passenger on a side-by-side ATV on a trail south of Hibbing when the branch struck her around 7:45 p.m., according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

The 38-year-old woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

The sheriff's office said there was no indication alcohol or speed played a role in the crash. It is being investigated.