1 dead in Becker County ATV crash

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A man is dead after crashing an ATV into a tree late Saturday afternoon in northern Minnesota.

According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, it received a report of an ATV colliding with a tree on the Rat Lake Trail west of County Highway 35 near Eagle View Township shortly after 5 p.m.

Emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful.

The name of the driver will be announced at a later time.

The crash remains under investigation.