Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Woman dies after being hit by 2 drivers on road in Crystal

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Woman dies after bring hit by 2 drivers on road in Crystal
Woman dies after being hit by 2 drivers on road in Crystal 00:30

CRYSTAL, Minn. — A woman is dead after she was struck by two drivers while walking in the middle of a road in Crystal Saturday night, police said. 

Just before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of an adult who was hit by and trapped underneath a car on the 5000 block of Douglas Drive, the Crystal Police Department said.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.

READ MORE: 1 dead in Becker County ATV crash

The department said officers believe she was walking in the middle of traffic lanes in the dark and was struck by two drivers.

Both drivers are cooperating with the investigation and did not appear to be distracted or impaired.

First published on September 17, 2023 / 8:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.