Woman charged in south Minneapolis killing arrested in Texas

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a suspect in a Minneapolis killing who eluded capture for months has been taken into custody in Texas.

In October, the Minneapolis Police Department asked for the public's help in finding 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts. Police said she was charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Ta-Nasha Austin in south Minneapolis in March.

Erica Shameka Roberts   Minneapolis Police Department/CBS

Police said Roberts had been living in St. Cloud and was considered "armed and dangerous." A Crime Stoppers tip led to her arrest by the Longview Police Department in Texas.

MPD said its homicide investigators have questioned her, and they are attempting to extradite her.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 6:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

