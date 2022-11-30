Woman charged in south Minneapolis killing arrested in Texas

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a suspect in a Minneapolis killing who eluded capture for months has been taken into custody in Texas.

In October, the Minneapolis Police Department asked for the public's help in finding 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts. Police said she was charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Ta-Nasha Austin in south Minneapolis in March.

Erica Shameka Roberts Minneapolis Police Department/CBS

Police said Roberts had been living in St. Cloud and was considered "armed and dangerous." A Crime Stoppers tip led to her arrest by the Longview Police Department in Texas.

MPD said its homicide investigators have questioned her, and they are attempting to extradite her.