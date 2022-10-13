Police searching for Mpls. murder suspect who may be in St. Cloud

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say they're searching for a murder suspect, and they want the public's help.

Police say Erica Shameka Roberts has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in March. Thirty-year-old Ta-Nasha Brittanya Shurnene Austin was shot after an argument escalated on the 1900 block of Colfax Avenue South. She later died at a hospital.

Minneapolis Police Department/CBS

Police said Roberts is likely in the St. Cloud area, and should be considered "armed and dangerous." Anyone who knows where she is or sees her is asked to call 911.

Roberts is 36 years old, 5 feet tall and 125 pounds, police said.