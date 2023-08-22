Woman arrested after house fire in northern Minnesota
MAKINEN, Minn. -- Authorities arrested a woman on suspicion of arson after a house fire in northern Minnesota Tuesday morning.
A disturbance call brought deputies to a home in the Makinen area, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said. They found a woman in a field near the home, and a lit woodpile beneath a lean-to connected to a home.
The fire spread to the home, but authorities were able to get the lone occupant out safely.
A woman was arrested, the sheriff's office said, and is being held at the county jail. The fire totally destroyed the home.
