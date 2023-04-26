Wolves star Anthony Edwards cited for assault, accused of throwing chair after season-ending loss
DENVER – The Minnesota Timberwolves lose a game, Anthony Edwards loses his cool, and the season is over.
After Tuesday night's loss to the Denver Nuggets, Edwards was seen picking up a folding chair, and apparently throwing it out of frustration. But it reportedly hit two women who were working at Denver's Ball Arena.
The Denver Police Department confirmed early Wednesday evening that Edwards was cited for third-degree assault. No one was seriously hurt. He is scheduled to make a court appearance on June 9.
The Timberwolves issued a statement that it is aware of the situation. It's yet another issue for a team that had many at the end of this season.
