Wolves star Anthony Edwards cited for assault, accused of throwing chair after season-ending loss

By Mike Max

/ CBS Minnesota

DENVER – The Minnesota Timberwolves lose a game, Anthony Edwards loses his cool, and the season is over.

After Tuesday night's loss to the Denver Nuggets, Edwards was seen picking up a folding chair, and apparently throwing it out of frustration. But it reportedly hit two women who were working at Denver's Ball Arena.

Anthony Edwards during the second half of Game 5 David Zalubowski / AP

The Denver Police Department confirmed early Wednesday evening that Edwards was cited for third-degree assault. No one was seriously hurt. He is scheduled to make a court appearance on June 9.

The Timberwolves issued a statement that it is aware of the situation. It's yet another issue for a team that had many at the end of this season.

