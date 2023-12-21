Wisconsin woman hurt in UTV crash, children on board not injured
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. — A 65-year-old Wisconsin woman had to be transported to a hospital via Life Link after she crashed a UTV on Wednesday.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the woman was operating a 2012 Polaris Ranger on private property when she lost control and was ejected from the vehicle shortly after 2 p.m.
MORE NEWS: Authorities investigating death in Fridley
Three children that were passengers, ages 10, 6 and 4, were not injured.
The woman was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undetermined injuries.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.