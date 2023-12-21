Watch CBS News
Wisconsin woman hurt in UTV crash, children on board not injured

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. — A 65-year-old Wisconsin woman had to be transported to a hospital via Life Link after she crashed a UTV on Wednesday.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the woman was operating a 2012 Polaris Ranger on private property when she lost control and was ejected from the vehicle shortly after 2 p.m.

Three children that were passengers, ages 10, 6 and 4, were not injured.

The woman was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undetermined injuries.

First published on December 21, 2023 / 9:27 PM CST

