Wisconsin schools targeted by false threats, officials say

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — A false bomb threat targeting a Wisconsin high school was one of several such incidents on Monday, officials said.

According to the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, the bomb threat against Chippewa Falls High School came in just before 1 p.m.

All students and staff were evacuated. The district said law enforcement found "no credible threat to student or staff safety."

"The safety and security of our students and staff is our highest priority," Superintendent Jeff Holmes said. "Today's response demonstrated the effectiveness of our emergency protocols and the strong partnership between our schools and law enforcement."

The Chippewa Falls Police Department said there were multiple other unfounded threats against Wisconsin schools on Monday. Agencies across the state are investigating who made the threats.

The district classified the threats as "swatting" incidents — the reporting of a fake emergency to send authorities to a place as a prank or form of harassment.

Classes were set to resume as normal at Chippewa Falls High School on Tuesday. Counseling services are available for students and staff, the district said.