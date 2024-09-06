Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled eggs from Wisconsin farm, state says

BONDUEL, Wis. — Two Wisconsin agencies are investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to recalled eggs from a poultry farm.

According to the CDC, 65 people in nine states have been infected. That includes 42 people in Wisconsin and three people in Minnesota.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says Milo's Poultry Farms issued a recall on Friday because their eggs may be contaminated with salmonella.

The recall includes all carton sizes and egg types labeled with "Milo's Poultry Farms" or "Tony's Fresh Market" branding. The department of human services is urging everyone who has these kinds of eggs to throw them away.

According to state officials, the recall was initiated after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration informed the company that environmental samples tested positive for salmonella.

The Wisconsin-based company has ceased operations and will go through testing and sanitizations of farms and processing equipment.

The eggs were distributed in Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan through retails stores and foodservices distributors.

Milo's Poultry Farms is located in Bonduel, Wisconsin, around 30 miles northwest of Green Bay.