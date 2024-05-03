Anglers get ready to hit Wisconsin’s lakes for fishing opener.

SIREN, Wis. — Anglers will head to Wisconsin this weekend for the state's fishing opener, where they'll get a good idea of how the mild winter will also impact the fish bite during next week's opener in Minnesota.

It's a beautiful, picturesque Friday on Clam Lake near Siren, where all the talk is about the weather and the fishing opener.

Big Mike's Outdoor Sports Shop in Siren has been selling bait for more than 30 years. While the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says fishing license sales are a little bit down after they peaked during the COVID-19 pandemic, Big Mike's Greg Dahlke says they aren't really seeing that.

WCCO

He says a lot of anglers are eager to see how the lack of ice this past winter impacts what they catch on Saturday.

"It will pick up tremendously this afternoon. We've been waiting a long time. The last two winters these guys missed a lot of ice fishing. You're probably aware, the no ice, ice, then no ice," Dahlke said. "People are excited."

Dahlke says water temperatures should be ideal for fish like northern and bass.

Since Big Mike's didn't sell as much bait this past winter due to the ice issues, Dahlke says they're hoping to make up for lost ground this weekend.