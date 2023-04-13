Wisconsin fire crews battling 100-acre wildfire in Juneau County

Red flag warnings issued for much of southern Minnesota

NECEDAH, Minn. -- Evacuations are underway Wednesday while crews in Wisconsin are battling a wildfire spanning nearly 100 acres.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says the fire began in Necedah Township, about 90 miles north of Madison.

Evacuations have been ordered near 19th Street West and 11th Avenue. There is an evacuation center at the Veteran's Hall in Necedah.

The DNR says warm temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds resulted in elevated fire danger. Similar conditions are expected to continue into Thursday.

Fire crews are using engines and dozers to build containment lines, the DNR says.

Blackhawk helicopters from the Wisconsin National Guard are making several drops to minimize fire intensity.

Several area fire departments as well as the U.S. Fish & Wildlife and the U.S. Forest Service are assisting in extinguishing the fire. Emergency management crews from Juneau County and local law enforcement agencies are also on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries have been reported so far.

The DNR is asking people to use extreme caution with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildland fire until the weather improves.