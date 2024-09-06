Wisconsin DNR urging ATV riders to put safety first as fatal accidents soar

Wisconsin DNR urging ATV riders to be safe as fatal accidents soar

Wisconsin DNR urging ATV riders to be safe as fatal accidents soar

Wisconsin DNR urging ATV riders to be safe as fatal accidents soar

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin officials say 26 people have died so far this year in ATV-related crashes, putting 2024 on pace to be even deadlier on state roads and trails.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says the victims range in age from 4 to 79.

The DNR's Maj. April Dombrowski says most of the crashes could've been prevented if safety measures were taken, like wearing a helmet.

Dombrowski says keeping safety at the forefront is a team effort.

"We need your help, whether it's the media our operators, our riders, our partners and our influencers of this popular recreation activity," Dombrowski said. "We want everyone to return home with these terrific outdoor adventure stories and rides."

Sixty-nine percent of the crashes took place in public spaces, including roadways.

Conservation wardens and law enforcement will be out across Wisconsin this weekend for their "Think Smart Before You Start" campaign.

As of July, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has reported 17 fatalities in the state connected to crashes involving ATVs and OHVs.

There have been nearly 150 ATV/OHV total crashes in Minnesota this year, with 113 people surviving with injuries.