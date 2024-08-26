37-year-old woman killed in ATV crash near Little Falls

First days of State Fair shatter attendance records, and more headlines

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. — A 37-year-old Little Falls woman is dead after an ATV crash early Saturday evening in central Minnesota.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened at about 5:40 p.m. just southwest of Little Falls in Swan River Township.

The victim, Amber Sassen, went into a ditch and rolled, with the vehicle ending up on top of her. The sheriff's office says she wasn't wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sassen is the 17th person to die this year in an ATV- or off-highway vehicle-related crash in the state, according to Minnesota Department of Transportation data. She is also the third person to die in an ATV crash this year in Morrison County.

There have been nearly 150 ATV/OHV crashes so far in 2024, with 113 people surviving with injuries.