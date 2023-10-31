Winter wave doesn't scare off trick-or-treaters in Anoka

ANOKA, Minn. — A winter wave didn't keep trick-or-treaters away from their Halloween candy.

In Anoka, Chris Thompson pulled out his shovel and gloves for the first time this year to clear a path in the snow for trick-or-treaters.

"The weather report said it was supposed to but I was kind of hopeful it wasn't going to," Thompson said.

His yard was decorated for Halloween as a graveyard, though he thought the wind may have toppled over a skeleton as the snow came down.

"It looks like he's rising from the dead so maybe we'll keep him that way," he joked.

The frightful temperatures didn't keep all the trick-or-treaters inside, though some called it an early night.

"It's freezing!" Jen Krause said as she added another layer to her 2-year-old son's Vikings costume.

"He's got some extra layers in there too," she said.

One of the hottest attractions on the block was served up at the Krause's home.

"Once you got the hot cocoa in your cup, we've got milk chocolate chips, chocolate toppings and two types of whipped toppings," Ryan Krause explained.

The Halloween hot chocolate started as an effort to get to know their neighbors after they moved. They have carried on the tradition now for eight years.

"We are hearty Minnesotans too, so we definitely want to be outside and keep the tradition going as well," Krause said.