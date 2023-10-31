In Anoka, Halloween is helping build community

Anoka’s secret to Halloween longevity? No creepy detail is too small

ANOKA, Minn. — Betsy Galvan and her family built a dreamhouse fitting of Anoka.

"My mom had this old dollhouse, and it was really just falling apart, and we thought what a cool opportunity to turn this into a Halloween house," said Betsy Galvan of Otsego.

It's the small details that get your attention.

"My favorite part is the dogs and cats," explained Betsy's daughter Mariah.

"It looks like someone has been carving the pumpkin," added Galvin.

Special touches - the kind you'll find all around the Halloween capital of the world.

From the flags on the streets in Anoka to the detail of the window displays, you'll see when you walk the streets the effort that the community really puts to make sure that everyone has this hint of Halloween, this nod to Halloween, said Galvan.

"There's just something really special down here," said Jamie Myers of Eye Candy Art.

Jamie Myers is a former Anoka resident -- and for the last 15 years -- the artist behind several of the storefront window paintings. She says the spirit of the city nurtured her love of Halloween.

"It really changes the way you feel about it. It's just so much more of a celebration. It's just heartwarming. Every year I keep, even in my own mind, reliving the traditions that I had as a child growing up," said Linda Evavold of the Anoka Halloween Committee.

Evavold manages the Anoka Halloween Gift Shop.

Proceeds from the items sold here provide Anoka students six scholarships each year.

The shop also hosts some of the cities' Halloween history including buttons dating back to the early 1940s.

"Yes, and actually these two years they didn't have buttons because of the war because of the material shortage," said Evavold.

Another button highlights Halloween 1991. It was designed well before the wild weather that came and it features a white ghost and white ground.

"We get the massive snowstorm that people can't stop talking about to this day. It's spooky," said Evavold.

The Anoka Halloween Gift Shop is open year-round.

The 40-member committee that plans all the events and fundraisers will start work for next year in January.