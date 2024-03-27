Watch CBS News
Frigid temperatures in Minnesota Wednesday, with a potentially icy morning commute

By Joseph Dames

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — As the spring snowstorm departs Minnesota, it's leaving behind breezy conditions and frigid temps Wednesday.

A NEXT Drive Alert has been issued for the morning commute due to potentially hazardous conditions due to icy roads. This is especially true for untreated areas.

The snow event is mostly done for Minnesota, but winter alerts continue in northern Minnesota until 7 p.m. For the rest of the state, there may be some lingering flurries.

Wind chills will make the morning feel like the single digits and it won't warm up too much later. The high temperature is expected to reach 26 degrees, but it will feel like the teens with the wind chill.

High pressure takes over by Thursday, which should keep us sunny and a little warmer. Highs return above freezing. The wind should be weaker.

There isn't much to worry about in the form of anything too nasty coming up. We do have a chance for a passing shower on Friday. Highs should return to the 40s.

The weekend looks cloudy, but pretty mundane in the weather department. Easter looks to be in the lower to mid-40s.

We still are looking towards midweek of next week for something slightly warmer. 

First published on March 27, 2024 / 5:53 AM CDT

