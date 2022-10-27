William Saffold pleads guilty to violent carjacking ring that targeted Uber and Lyft drivers

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 20-year-old Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty for his role in a violent carjacking ring targeting rideshare drivers and for pointing a gun at an FBI agent, federal officials announced Thursday.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Minnesota, William Saffold and his co-conspirators would target Lyft and Uber drivers, luring the victims to particular locations. Once the victim arrived, Saffold and others would brandish firearms and force the victim to give them their phones, along with the password.

"The conspiracy members then transferred money, via Cash App or other applications, from the accounts of the victim-drivers to the accounts of members of the conspiracy," the attorney's office said. "To intimidate and force compliance, members of the conspiracy struck, pistol whipped, and threatened to kill the victim-drivers."

After the funds were transferred, the victim's vehicle would be taken at gunpoint.

Saffold also pulled a weapon on an FBI agent who was attempting to execute an arrest warrant. As the agent was approaching, he drew a pistol, pointed it at the agent and fled on foot.

Saffold pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of conspiracy to use, carry, and brandish firearms during and in relation to crimes of violence and one count of assault on a federal officer.

The sentencing will be scheduled at a later time.