Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota sees record number of baby animals

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Box after box arrived at the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota on Tuesday. In total, 113 patients were dropped off that day alone.

"I found a robin lying in the street with a broken wing," said Madeline Douglass, from Minneapolis.

"We had a little baby finch in our yard that its mom was taking care of but something was wrong with her wing," Roger Appelholm, from St. Paul, said.

The WRC has admitted more than 15,000 patients this year — about 2,500 more than this time last year.

The influx of baby animals is due to a mild winter and stormy summer.

"A lot of our adult animals were allowed to have babies earlier, lay eggs earlier, migrate back earlier, so our spring started in March versus in April and May," said Wildlife Rehabilitation Center veterinarian Amanda Rappaport.

Rappaport said some squirrels and rabbits have already started having second liters, contributing to the rise in patients needing medical care.

"We don't expect to see that until the fall time," Rappaport said.

The conditions of the animals vary. One bird was found stuck in a fishing line, while another was found alone, too young to have left the nest.

A young fox being cared for at the center is recovering from mange and malnourishment. Rappaport said the fox is doing better, in part, thanks to a blood transfusion provided by a dog on the center's donor list.

"After he started getting the first half of his blood transfusion he changed completely," she said.

It's thanks to donations, volunteers and dedicated staff that the center is able to handle the surge in animals needing care.

"We would not be able to take care of all these animals coming in without them," she said.

To learn more about the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota or to donate, click here.