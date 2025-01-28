Wild's Kirill Kaprizov will need surgery, sidelining him for at least a month

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov needs surgery on the lingering lower body injury he recently returned from and will be sidelined for at least a month.

General manager Bill Guerin said Tuesday that Kaprizov is expected to be back with the team later this season. The impact of his absence will be stemmed a bit by the two-week break on the NHL schedule next month for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Kaprizov missed about a month after being injured in late December. He returned to the ice on Thursday after a 12-game absence and played three games before being shut down again.

The 27-year-old three-time All-Star was having another stellar season, with 52 points in 37 games. He's third on the team in average time on ice and first in plus/minus rating at +19.

The Wild looked like league leaders through the first quarter of the season, but injuries have staggered them. They're still in playoff position, but have lost six of their last nine.