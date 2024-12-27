Wild's Kirill Kaprizov to miss Dallas game with lower body injury

Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov will miss Friday night's game at Dallas because of a lower-body injury.

Kaprizov is tied for second in the NHL with 23 goals and tied for fourth in points with 50. He leads the league this season with six multi-goal games and is tied with Florida's Sam Reinhart with 56 goals scored during this calendar year.

Kirill Kaprizov Ellen Schmidt / AP

This will be the second game this season that Kaprizov has missed. He didn't play on Nov. 23 at Calgary after suffering a lower-body injury two nights earlier at Edmonton. Since missing that game, Kaprizov has points in 12 of 15 games — 10 goals, including two game-winners, and six assists.

The Wild come out of the NHL's Christmas break trying to even their December record at 6-6-0 after going 16-4-4 during the previous two months. Their 27 road points (12-3-3) lead the league.