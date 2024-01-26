Wild defensemen Jared Spurgeon visits St. Paul's Gillette Children's Hospital

How Jared Spurgeon is giving back to the Gillette Children’s hospital

How Jared Spurgeon is giving back to the Gillette Children’s hospital

How Jared Spurgeon is giving back to the Gillette Children’s hospital

ST. PAUL, Minn. — It was all smiles inside Gillette Children's Hospital in St. Paul as Minnesota Wild team captain Jared Spurgeon and mascot Nordy made rounds. Spurgeon may be out for the season but that is not stopping his work in the community.

The star defenseman says it brings him joy to see smiles on the faces of these young people who are dealing with serious medical issues.

"Some of them have been here for a while and went through tough times and to see their faces light up, it's definitely awesome to see them,' said Spurgeon.

Spurgeon posed for pictures, signed autograph cards and offered words of encouragement. He also took advice from youngsters going through physical rehabilitation, something he knows he too will have to endure.

"One on March 6, and then a back surgery a month later," said Spurgeon. "So what do I do?"

Hannah advised Spurgeon to Listen to his nurses, drink lots of water and get plenty of rest.

MORE NEWS: Minneapolis closes all outdoor ice rinks

The 14-year NHL veteran listened intently but was quick to tell his young fans what's really important. "It's about them, not me."

Spurgeon says it's not hard to get these kids to smile when you have Nordy along. Everyone loves Nordy.

"Their smiles are awesome. And just the attitude they have going towards their rehabs and stuff like that," said Spurgeon

He hopes to take some of that positive energy with him as he works to get back on the ice for our Minnesota Wild.