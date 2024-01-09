Who will the Minnesota Vikings play next season?

Extended: Vikings players clean out the locker room for another season

Extended: Vikings players clean out the locker room for another season

Extended: Vikings players clean out the locker room for another season

MINNEAPOLIS — With no playoffs on their calendar, the Minnesota Vikings are already looking ahead to next season.

While the Vikings' full 2024-2025 schedule has yet to be released, they do know which opponents they'll be playing. Aside from the requisite division games — one at home and one away against each of the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears — here are the teams the Vikings will be facing at home and on the road next season, along with their 2023-2024 regular season records.

Home games

Arizona Cardinals (4-13)

San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

Houston Texans (10-7)

Indianapolis Colts (9-8)

Atlanta Falcons (7-10)

New York Jets (7-10)

Road games

Los Angeles Rams (10-7)

Seattle Seahawks (9-8)

Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)

Tennessee Titans (6-11)

New York Giants (6-11)

Of the 17 games the Vikings will play next season, seven will be against teams that made the playoffs this year (49ers, Texans, Rams, Packers twice, Lions twice). Ten will be against teams that finished with winning records.

READ MORE: What are the biggest questions facing the Vikings for the 2024 offseason?

Aside from NFC North opponents, the 49ers and Falcons will be repeat opponents from this season. The Vikings won both of those matchups.

Every NFC North team will play the entire NFC West and AFC South, and the Vikings play the Giants, Falcons and Jets due to finishing in the same position in their divisional standings.

The Vikings' opponents have a combined winning percentage of .502.

Last offseason, the NFL released team schedules in May.

READ MORE: As another Minnesota Vikings season ends, a look back at the triumphs, tragedies and travesties