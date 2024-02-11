Who sang the national anthem at the 2024 Super Bowl? All about Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire gets Super Bowl gig Reba McEntire to sing national anthem at Super Bowl 05:43

Country music icon Reba McEntire sang the national anthem before the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers faced off in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11.

The three-time Grammy winner has a special history with the song. McEntire was discovered as a singer 50 years ago at the 1974 National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma when she sang the national anthem, according to her website. She's performed the national anthem at numerous events since then, but this was her first Super Bowl performance.

"This ain't my first rodeo! I'd never have imagined when I sang the anthem at the National Finals Rodeo 50 years ago that I'd be singing it today at the Super Bowl," she said Sunday ahead of the game.

McEntire walked into Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl about 3 1/2 hours before kickoff Sunday wearing a puffy, gray faux fur coat and holding hands with her partner, Rex Linn.

Reba McEntire arrives before Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty Images

"I'm honored to be part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time," McEntire said when the performance was announced.

Flag-bearing service members stood behind McEntire while she sang the national anthem, as jets flew over Allegiant Stadium.

Reba McEntire performs the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas. Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

McEntire sat down with the hosts of "CBS Mornings" in January to talk about how she was preparing for the performance.

"You just warm up like you do a concert and sing it about five or six times, and get in there, and do it," McEntire said.

The singer said she was told about the opportunity by her manager.

"He said that they wanted me to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl, and I said 'Oh my gosh. Well, let me think about that,'" McEntire said in January. "And Rex Linn, my boyfriend, who is a huge football fan, he said, 'Yes, she'll do it. Absolutely.' So that's where we're at."

Post Malone, singing "America the Beautiful," and Andra Day, singing "Lift Every Voice and Sing," also performed during the pregame. The halftime show will feature Usher.

Last year, Chris Stapleton sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LVIII is airing live on CBS and Nickelodeon and streaming on Paramount+ on Sunday, Feb. 11 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.