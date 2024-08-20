White Earth man sentenced to 24 years in child pornography case

Community calls for solutions after 4 kids shot in Minneapolis, and more headlines

FREGUS FALLS, Minn. — A 34-year-old White Earth man was sentenced Monday to more than 24 years in prison in a child pornography case.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Ryan Thompson was found guilty in February of two counts of production and attempted production of child pornography.

Documents say that in December of 2020, a 13-year-old victim used her school-issued laptop to message the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and disclose that Thompson was sexually abusing her. When law enforcement responded, they discovered photographs of a sexual nature taken on the victim's cell phone.

In all, Thompson was sentenced to 24 years and four months in prison, as well as 15 years of supervised release.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.