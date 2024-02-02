Federal jury finds man guilty of producing child pornography on Red Lake Reservation

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — A 34-year-old White Earth man has been found guilty by a federal jury in a child pornography case.

On Friday, federal prosecutors announced the guilty verdict of Ryan Thompson, who is accused of knowingly using a minor to produce child pornography on the Red Lake Reservation in December of 2020.

According to court documents, the 13-year-old victim used her school-issued laptop to report the criminal acts to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. She said Thompson sexually abused her. When authorities responded, they found photographs of a sexual nature that had been taken with the victim's cell phone.

After a three-day trial, Thompson was found guilty Thursday of two counts of production and attempted production of child pornography.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Red Lake Department of Public Safety.

His sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

—

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.